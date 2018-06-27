Samsung may introduce company's first Android Go-powered phone; to feature 5-inch display, Exynos 7570 SoC

Samsung might soon introduce the company’s first Android Go-powered smartphone. The company has been testing the device in several markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia and was also spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench.

Now, a new report has surfaced online which shares specifications of a device with model number, Samsung J260F. According to a report by Techiedrive, the leaked specifications sheet confirmed the previously leaked information and revealed additional specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Image: Techiedrive

Also read Is Samsung prepping three different Galaxy S10 models?

On the rumour front, the device will feature a 5-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor. It will include 1GB RAM along with an internal storage of 16GB. It will be equipped with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the device will be powered by a 2600mAh battery.

Brushing off Xiaomi’s claim for being the number one brand in Indian smartphone market, Samsung asserted that it has been the market leader for several years and has been way ahead from its competitors by a huge margin.

Also read Samsung Galaxy S10 may feature in-display fingerprint sensor and triple cameras

"If you look at 2017's overall basis and previous five years before that, Samsung has been consistently leading the Indian handset market from 6 years in a row", said Asim Warsi, Global Vice President at Samsung India. He further added, "For the last year, according to our GFK our value market share was 42 per cent which clearly places us as the market leader by a large margin in the country."

Warsi's comments came after being asked about Chinese firm Xiaomi's claims over being the number one brand in Indian handset market.

Also read Samsung Galaxy J8 to go on sale in India for Rs 18,990 on June 28

Samsung India has recently launched its flagship Galaxy products, galaxy S9 and S9+ in India. According to Warsi, the company has built its entire S9 around the innovative camera. The South Korean firm is betting high on the newly launched devices. The S9 is the first smartphone with an aperture that would automatically flits from a f/1.5 to a f/2.4 aperture, depending upon the lighting, assuring good quality pictures even in low light.

“For the first time we have introduced a very high rate of slow motion capture video capability, which can capture 960 frames per second” said Asim Warsi. On investing in Indian market, Warsi said, "Last year, we have announced doubling our capacity in India; we have announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in manufacturing and doubling production."

"The future is even more exciting because we see India just not as a second largest market in the world but a large market offering double digital growth in the industry at large", he further added.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 for the 64GB will be available for Rs 57,900 while the 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 64,900. The Galaxy S9+ will start at Rs 65,900 while the 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 72,900. Samsung has also partnered with various operators in the country to offer various tariff plans for users.