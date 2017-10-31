Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ leak suggests no headphone jack: Specifications, features and more

It looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the next smartphones to get rid of the headphone jack, suggests a recent leak.

The company, which traditionally unveils the flagship devices in March or April, is said to follow the new trend that has been adopted by Apple for the new iPhones and Google for the Pixel smartphones – no headphone jack. According to a report by Techdroider, Samsung is currently working on two Galaxy S9 prototypes, one with front-facing in-display fingerprint sensor and other with rear fingerprint sensor. However, a source suggests that the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor won’t be integrated into the display.

Image: techdroider

In terms of rumoured specifications, the Galaxy S9 would feature a 5.8-inch Infinity display, along with 12MP and 16MP dual cameras to the front and rear. The company also plans to implement 3D sensing facial recognition feature and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Galaxy S9+ would feature a 6.2-inch display and a larger battery. Both smartphones will also be IP65/68 water and dust resistant.