Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro gets discount on Amazon: Jio customers get up to 90GB 4G data!

As a part of the Samsung Happy Hours sale, Amazon India will offer a discount on the Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro and the Galaxy On7 Pro. The sale will take place on December 26, between 12PM – 2PM.

The Galaxy On5 Pro, which is currently priced at Rs 7,990 will receive a discount and will be priced at Rs 7,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy On7 Pro which is currently priced at Rs 9,490 will receive a discount and will be priced at Rs 7,490.

Additionally, Jio users can get up to 90GB of additional 4G data with the purchase of the smartphone. Users can recharge for Rs 309 and be entitled to additional 10 GB 4G data voucher. Also, those who recharge for Rs 509 can be entitled to additional 15 GB 4G data voucher as well. This data voucher can only be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the entitlement period of the offer. ICICI credit card holders will receive an additional 10 percent cashback on a ‘credit card EMI’.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On5 Pro features a 5-inch display with a 720X1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos processor paired with 2GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the device packs in a 2600mAh non removable battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy On7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch display with 720X1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 2GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the device packs in a 3000mAh non removable battery. Both devices also pack in the S bike mode feature, which was first seen in the Galaxy J-series.