Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch tonight: Here’s how to live-stream the Unpacked event from India

After a long wait, Samsung will finally unveil the next iteration of the Note series, the Galaxy Note 8 tonight. The Note 8 will be the latest in a long series of phablets, which started life in 2011.

The event is set to begin at 11AM EDT (8:30PM IST). You can watch the live-stream via Samsung India’s English and Hindi website. Additionally, you can also head to the official website to watch the live-stream.

In the past, the company released a teaser video, wherein it states that the Galaxy Note 8 is going to ‘do bigger things’ along with the hashtag, #DoWhatYouCant. Samsung needs to get it right with this new phablet, a year down the line from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which saw production and distribution of the handset quickly halted after a series of explosion incidents -- of varying degrees of severity -- caused by the lithium-ion battery overheating.

The Galaxy Note 8 has been subjected to many rumours and leaks. In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 2K+ Super AMOLED display along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with the company’s in-house Exynos 8895 chipset variant as well. It is said to sport 6GB of RAM.

The upcoming smartphone will come equipped with two 12MP dual pixel sensor and OIS. It is expected to be backed up by a 3300mAh battery. It will most likely be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.

In the past, OnLeaks published images and renders of the alleged device as well. The front panel of the device shows off with almost no side bezels and minimal top and bottom bezels. You can also spot the horizontal dual camera setup at the back while the fingerprint scanner is located right at the top centre at the back. Towards the bottom, you can spot a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, the S Pen slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack slot.

In the wake of numerous leaks, few surprises are expected at the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 as well. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first Galaxy Note to release in several countries since the Galaxy Note 4.