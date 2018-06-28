Samsung Galaxy J8 goes on sale today in India for Rs 18,990: Specifications, features and more

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is now available for purchase in India. It is priced at Rs 18,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and will be available via Samsung's e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The device comes in in Black, Blue, and Gold colours variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6-inch HD Display with a 720x1480 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. It includes a 16MP primary camera along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. A 3500mAh battery completes the package.

Samsung launched the Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ smartphones in May this year. The Galaxy A6 price is priced at Rs 21,990 for the 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,990. The Galaxy A6 is priced at Rs 25,990 respectively. The Galaxy J6 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage is priced at and Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A6 features a 5.6-inch display with a 1480 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an unnamed 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. The device includes an internal storage of 32GB/64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Running Android 8.0 Oreo, the smartphone comes equipped with a 16MP primary camera alongside an aperture of f/1.7. It also comes with a 16MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS and microUSB. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ features a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, paired by a 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card. Running Android 8.0 Oreo, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera set up – 16MP primary camera along with a 5MP secondary camera. For selfie lovers, the device will include a 24MP front-facing camera. A 3,500mAh battery completes the package.

The Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display. It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It will be available in storage options such as 32GB or 64GB and includes expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone will include a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3,000mAh battery completes the package.