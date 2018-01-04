Revealed: Honor View 10 cost in India, to be launched on January 8

The global variant of the Honor V10, dubbed the Honor View 10, will go on sale in India for a price of Rs 29,999. It will go on sale on January 8 at 12PM IST. The device was launched in China last year.

In terms of specifications, the V10 features a 5.99-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a Kirin 970 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and comes with the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improved artificial intelligence. It will include an internal storage of 128GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android Oreo with EMUI 8, the device will feature dual rear-facing cameras (16 MP+20 MP) along with an F/0.95-F/16 aperture range. It will also feature a 13MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, A-GPS and GLONASS. A 3750 mAh battery completes the package. It will be available in Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red and Night Black color variants.

The device is priced on the same lines as the Honor 8 Pro which is available for Rs 25,999. In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 128GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera setup at the rear – one 12MP RGB (color) sensor alongside a secondary 12MP monochrome (black and white) sensor. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. A 4000mAh battery completes the package.