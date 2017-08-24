Reliance JioPhone pre-orders begin today at 5:30PM: Here's how to register

The much awaited JioPhone, which aims to offer a ‘digital life’ for almost 500 million feature phone users, will open for pre-booking today, 24 August 2017, 5:30PM.

The device was unveiled at the Reliance Industries AGM on July 21, 2017 is available to customers at an effective price of zero, that is, ‘effectively free’. Customers are required to pay a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 against every JioPhone to avoid potential misuse. The JioPhone will be distributed on a ‘first come first serve’ basis to only those who pre-book starting 24thAugust, 2017.

“India Ka Smartphone is finally here! Pre-booking for Jio Phone starts today, August 24 at 5:30PM,” an SMS sent to a Jio customer read. A leading channel partner of Reliance Retail, which did not wish to be named, said the messages are being sent to all those who have registered their interest in Jio Phone.

How to pre-book

Customers can pre-book the JioPhone through online and offline channels. The offline mode comprises of Jio retailers and multi-brand device retailers including the Reliance Digital stores network. The online channel includes the MyJio app and the company’s own website – www.jio.com.

Price

The pre-booking can be done for an amount of Rs 500, which will be adjusted against the fully refundable, one-time, security deposit at the time of delivery. The balance, Rs 1000 goes towards a security deposit that needs to be paid at the time of delivery of the device. A JioPhone user can use the JioPhone for 36 months, and can get a full refund of the security deposit of Rs 1,500 by returning the used JioPhone.