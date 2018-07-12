Reliance JioPhone 2 gets Google Maps in latest software update

This month, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio Phone 2 for a price tag of Rs 2999. The company also announced that apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook will soon be available on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 as well. Now, Jio has introduced Google Maps on the KaiOS, on the JioPhone and will be available on the JioPhone 2 next month when the device is launched.

To download the new app, users will need to update their device to version 2018.628.2. Go to Settings > Device > Software update and install it.

In terms of specifications, the JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.40-inch display with a 240 X 320 pixels resolution and 512MB of RAM. The phone packs 4GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Jio Phone 2 packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Global Positioning System (GPS), Bluetooth, Near-field communication (NFC) and frequency modulation (FM). The Jio Phone 2 runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh battery.

During the same event, Mukesh Ambani also announced the launch of fixed-line broadband services Jio GigaFiber. "We will extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," said Mukesh.

While explaining the broadband for large enterprises, Ambani said that fixed-line broadband will mean having the ability to compete in the global marketplace, using digital tools and techniques that are powering the fourth industrial revolution. He added that for merchants and small businesses, fixed-line broadband will enable fixed-line connectivity with the agility and customer obsession of a small owner-driven business you empower them to compete on level terms with larger businesses.

Reliance Industries Chairman further stated that Reliance is India's largest payer of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Excise and Customs Duty, and Income Tax in the private sector.

Speaking at the Reliance Industries' 41st Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio's subscribers grew from 124 million at the end of last year to 210 million at the end of FY18.