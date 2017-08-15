Reliance Jio JioPhone beta testing finally starts today: Here's how to book the phone

Reliance JioPhone will be available to a select group of users, starting today. This essentially means that the company will roll out the device to a select group of users to test the device out before its release to the public in September.

Starting 24th August, customers interested will be able to register for the device at offline retail stores. The customer will need to register name and address and also make the payment for the device. You can also head to the online page to pre-book the JioPhone.

Follow below steps to register online:

1) Firstly, head to official page of Reliance Jio (https://www.jio.com)

2) Click on 'Keep me posted'

3) A pop-up page will appear with a form. Enter details such as name, email ID, phone number, postal code etc.

4) Click on ‘Submit’.

5) Customers can also place an order using the 'MyJio App' or can also head to a Jio store.

Recently, the MyJio app, of Reliance Jio, became the second most downloaded Indian application on the Android platform by registering over 100 million downloads, as per a company official. Self-care application of leading telecom operators -- Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have registered over 10 million downloads on Google Play store.

JioTV, the TV app of Reliance Jio, recorded over 50 million downloads, compared to over 5 million download of TV app from Airtel, over 1 million each of TV app from Vodafone and Idea.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 2.4-inch QVGA display along with an SD card slot. It also includes FM Radio. The company will also be adding NFC support to the JioPhone. The phone also comes with a distress button which would send a message to near and dear ones in case the phone user is in distress and presses the button. The phone can also link their Jan Dhan accounts and other modes of secure payments.

Mukesh Ambani said, "Reliance has grown from a small startup to one of the largest, most admired companies. Turnover has grown from 70 crores in 1977 to 3.3 lakh crores today, an increase of 4,700 times. Our total assets have increased from 33 crores to over 700,000 crores and a multiple of over 20,000 times."