Reliance Jio introduces new Rs 199 plan offering 25GB data

Reliance Jio has now launched a new postpaid plan for users for a price of Rs 199. The company has introduced a "zero-touch" feature for its Jio Postpaid plans, wherein all postpaid services such as voice, data, SMS and international calling will be pre-activated.

The company said in a statement, “Jio Postpaid brings a differentiated connected living experience to postpaid users and will once again challenge the industry status quo by offering the lowest tariffs in India and abroad to the postpaid users, who end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment.”

Under this plan, customers will get unlimited local and STD calling, 25GB data per month, along with free 100 SMSes a day. Additionally, Reliance Jio has also announced international calling from 50 paise per minute to Rs 6 per minute.

International roaming will be available in two options - one tariff will offer voice calls at Rs 2 per minute, mobile data at Rs 2/MB and SMS messages at Rs 2/message respectively. On the other hand, the second tariff offers voice calls at Rs 10/minute, mobile data at Rs 10/MB, and SMS messages at Rs 10/message.

Jio has also announced details for another international roaming pack. For Rs 575, users will get unlimited local calls globally, unlimited text messages, and 250MB high-speed data with a validity of 1 day.