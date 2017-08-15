Reliance Jio: Here’s how to recharge with Amazon, Flipkart and avail cashback!

Reliance Jio customers can now avail cashback by recharging their mobile numbers with Amazon’s Amazon Pay, Flipkart’s PhonePe and Paytm. Check out the deals below:

Amazon

Amazon Pay users will receive a cashback of Rs 99 on the first Jio recharge via Amazon. However, the offer is only valid on a recharge of Rs 309. The offer will be valid from August 14-19. The cashback amount will be credited into the Amazon Pay account, within 7days respectively. Customers will also get a 20 percent cashback up to Rs 20 on subsequent recharges on Amazon. But the total cash back customers can avail under this offer is Rs 300.

Flipkart

PhonePe users will receive a cashback of Rs 75 on a recharge of Rs 309 or above. The offer will be valid from August 14-21. The cashback will be credited in the account which can be further used for recharges and bill payments. However, the offer is only valid for a limited period.

Recently, the MyJio app, of Reliance Jio, became the second most downloaded Indian application on the Android platform by registering over 100 million downloads, as per a company official. Self-care application of leading telecom operators -- Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have registered over 10 million downloads on Google Play store. JioTV, the TV app of Reliance Jio, recorded over 50 million downloads, compared to over 5 million download of TV app from Airtel, over 1 million each of TV app from Vodafone and Idea.