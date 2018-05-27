Reliance Jio: Here's how to get 8GB free data till May 29

Reliance Jio has now introduced a new data add-on pack which is valid from May 25 – May 28 and will offer 8GB of 4G data. The new pack is priced at Rs 101. The add-on will offer 2GB of data daily and if, a user exhausts the daily limit, they can access the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. To check if you are eligible, head to the MyJio app and go to the My Plans section in the app.

The telecom subscriber base in the country again crossed 1.2 billion mark with mobile service companies recording a net addition of over 26 million customers in March, according to monthly subscriber report of telecom regulator Trai.

The overall tele-density in the country reached to 92.84 with urban tele-density of 165.90 and rural tele-density at 59.05 at the end of March. The Indian telecom industry's subscriber base had for the first time breached 1.2 billion mark in May 2017 but slipped below it in November 2017. The net addition trend shows that March was a competitive month for mobile segment with Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel reducing their gap significantly with Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio led the market with a net addition of 9.42 million, taking its total subscriber base to 186.56 million. It was closely followed by Idea and Airtel with net addition of 9.14 million and 8.4 million, respectively. State-run BSNL added 2.56 million new customers. All net additions by mobile operators during the reported month were over 2 million indicated impact of consolidation in the market with subscribers moving to handful of service providers that are continuing their operations.