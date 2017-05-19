Red Hat extends strategic alliance to access AWS services into Red Hat

Leading provider of open source solutions Red Hat and Amazon Web Services, Inc. has announced an extended strategic alliance to natively integrate access to AWS services into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

The unique offering will make AWS services accessible directly within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, allowing customers to take advantage of the world?s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud whether they?re using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on AWS or in an on-premises environment.

It will enable customers to seamlessly configure and deploy a range of AWS services such as Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Athena, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Route 53, and Elastic Load Balancing with just a few clicks from directly within the Red Hat OpenShift console.

In addition to providing an easier way for developers to deploy their applications in containers, Red Hat and AWS are working together to more rapidly enable new AWS services with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

By aligning closely on development and release dates, the companies will more quickly deliver AWS innovations to the tens of thousands of customers who have migrated or built new workloads using Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AWS.

AWS and Red Hat will continue to offer the complete suite of Red Hat JBoss Middleware offerings as fully supported services on AWS, allowing customers to run Red Hat JBoss Middleware as containerized application components with the functionality, elasticity, and security customers have come to expect from AWS.

However, to further enhance Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform performance on AWS, the companies will collaborate on development to further strengthen the integration between AWS and Kubernetes, the container orchestration platform that powers Red Hat OpenShift.

?Container adoption is taking off in the enterprise, and this alliance is designed to accelerate that by giving customers access to AWS services directly within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform,? said president and CEO Red Hat, Jim Whitehurst.

?Given that Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source solutions, our enterprise customers have been passionate about seamlessly running Red Hat Enterprise Linux and various other Red Hat solutions on AWS,? said CEO AWS, Andy Jassy.

