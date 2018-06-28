Qualcomm introduces new smartwatch chip for kids

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced its first platform targeted specifically for 4G connected kids watches with its dedicated Snapdragon Wear 2500.

The company made the announcement at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, explaining that its previous Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, launched two years ago, has helped to drive what they claim is a fast expanding and ‘very exciting' global demand for 4G kid watches and trackers.

The Snapdragon Wear 2500 Platform is designed with emphasis on a few key features that are particularly useful on a child's wrist, especially for those too young to have a smartphone.

One of those is location tracking, the other communication -- as many parents purchase these devices largely for those purposes. Qualcomm has therefore used its latest technology for more accurate location tracking and reliable geofencing as well as providing support for a 5MP camera for video calls.

As battery life is always important, the new chip is designed for low power with up to 14 percent longer life, now coming with both active and standby modes. The sensor hub is said to be ‘ultra low power' too, while remaining optimized for activity tracking so parents can monitor if their child is getting enough exercise. This could also drive gesture-based gaming and entertainment.

‘Always listening' voice activation for Google Assistant will make it possible, according to the brand, to “converse naturally and access rich educational content on the web” -- although it remains to be seen how well this will function with the very young.

Snapdragon Wear 2500 hardware platform is accompanied by ‘Android for Kids,' rather than Wear OS, an optimized version of Android O that can fit in a 512MB memory footprint and suit small screens.

Meanwhile the first commercialized 4G Kids watch based on the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform is set to be produced in collaboration with Huawei.

Qualcomm also announced three new additions to the Snapdragon 600 and 400 range -– the Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 Mobile Platforms -- designed for low-end and mid-range phones. The company claims that these new additions are “engineered to bring higher performance, better battery life, more efficient designs, impressive graphics and artificial intelligence capabilities into the highest-selling Snapdragon tiers.”