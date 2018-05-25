People scared of self-driving cars post fatal crashes: Survey

We all want self-driving cars. But are we confident about them? May be not, and a latest survey reiterates just that.

Autonomous driving technology is already built, but it is not perfect. That's the reason why we have seen some high-profile accidents, with two fatal crashes, in the recent past. Now, according to a new survey of over 1,000 drivers by the American Automobile Association, 73 percent of American drivers are scared to ride in an autonomous vehicle, up by 10 percent from the end of last year, Mashable reported.

The millennials have lost more confidence than other age groups. 64 percent said they were too afraid to ride in an autonomous vehicle, up from 49 percent. A separate survey by CarGurus reveals that car owners are not quite ready to trade their traditional vehicles for a self-driving model. 84 percent of respondents said they were unlikely to own a self-driving car in the next five years, even as researchers predict them to be up and running on roads.

What is interesting to note is that 79 percent of respondents said they were not excited about the new technology. In terms of brand trust, Tesla came up as the top brand trusted to develop self-driving tech. Waymo, on the other hand, was trusted by just 5 percent.