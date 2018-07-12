Oppo Find X launched in India at Rs 59,990: Specifications, availability, offers and more

Oppo introduced the new Find X smartphone in India today at an event in New Delhi. The device is priced at Rs 59,990 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant and will be available in Bordeaux Red and Ice Blue colour variants.

Interested customers can pre-order the device starting from July 25, while the device goes on sale on August 3. A voucher worth Rs 3,000 will be given to those who pre-order the smartphone via Flipkart.

During the same event, the company also unveiled an Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition but no details regarding price and availability were announced.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 256GB and does not include a microSD card slot.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone comes equipped with a 16MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 20MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The smartphone also includes a 25MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include USB-Type C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and GPS. A 3730mAh battery completes the package with support for Super VOOC Flash Charge technology. It is rated to deliver 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.