OnePlus rolling out Oxygen OS 5.1.2 for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 5.1.2 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, which will focus on improvements and bug fixes. The update is rolling out in the size of 1.6GB as per the company’s change log.

The update brings in the May security update for both devices. The new Places option in Gallery gives you a map view of photos by location along with a ‘Recently Deleted’ collection. You can also double tap on your lock screen and fix the mic issue which was not working for AKG earphones.

The update also brings a fix for the auto-rotation stability issue. Additionally, it also fixes the Wi-Fi connecting issue.

With a 6-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Corning Glass 5 on top, the OnePlus 5T is a drastic improvement over the 16:9 ratio 5.5-inch screen on the OnePlus 5. It is powered by a 2.45 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with a 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant along with an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. A 3,300mAh battery completes the package.

