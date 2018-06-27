OnePlus 6 'Midnight Black' variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage launched in India for Rs 43,999

OnePlus has now launched the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6 in a Midnight Black colour option in India for a price of Rs 43,999. The device will be available via Amazon India starting from July 10. Additionally, the device will also be available via Oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline channels from June 14.

Since the release of the OnePlus 6 last month, over one million people have purchased the device! OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau stated that it took the company just 22 days to hit the one million mark in terms of the units sold in China. He said, “As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed.”

The OnePlus 6 is the said to be the company’s fastest-selling device to date, with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T each selling one million units, within three months of launch. In North America alone, OnePlus increased its sales by 139 percent from 2016 to 2017. The company looks to continue its pattern of steady growth in 2018.

In India, the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6 is priced at Rs 34,999. It is available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White Limited Edition) color variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.28-inch FullHD+ Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM option. It is available in 64GB/128GB/256GB storage variants as well.

It comes equipped with a dual-camera setup – 16MP + 20MP cameras. It also includes a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Running Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS on top, the device is backed up by a 3,300mAh battery.