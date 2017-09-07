OnePlus 3 gets Android 8.0 Oreo in closed beta; public beta slated for end of September

OnePlus has started rolling out Android Oreo for the OnePlus 3 smartphone to a closed group of beta testers, just a few weeks after Google introduced the new 8.0 version.

At the moment, the initial beta build is said to be unstable and incomplete as the NFC is non-functional, and there are issues with WiFi, hotspot, and Bluetooth. The public beta might roll out by the end of September. It is expected that the company will soon bring out a similar Android Oreo update for the OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus 5 as well. Right now, Android Oreo has only been pushed out for Google Pixel smartphones.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier tweeted that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will receive Android O update within this year. “OP3/3T will receive Android O within this year”.

In terms of specifications, the device packs in a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080) AMOLED display at 401ppi with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU. It packs 6GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage.

It has a 16MP f2.0 rear camera with OIS and 4K video capability, and an 8MP f/2.0 front camera. The OnePlus 3 is powered by a 3000mAh battery with the company’s new Dash Charge technology. Not only does it use a custom charging cable, but OnePlus says the technology can get the phone to 60 percent (a full day’s battery) in 30 minutes. The device runs the company’s own OxygenOS, out of the box. It has dual nano-SIM and 4G LTE support. It also has a fingerprint scanner integrated into the home button.