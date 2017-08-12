One month to go for the new iPhone: Here's what we know so far

In all likelihood Apple is preparing to unveil not one, not two, but three new iPhones at its keynote in September, the exact date of which has yet to be revealed. In addition to upgrades to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple is expected to launch a totally new model equipped with exclusive technologies to mark the tenth anniversary of the world's leading smartphone.

The future iPhone range could feature phones in three sizes: 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches and 5.8 inches. If so, the new 5.8-inch model, an unprecedented format for Apple, could be equipped with an edge-to-edge OLED display.

Interest is evidently focused on this device. To begin with, what will it be called: the "iPhone 8", the "iPhone Edition", or something else altogether? With only a few weeks to go, specialized websites have already published supposedly leaked photos and technical specs.

If these are to be believed, Apple aims to provide the new model with a 5.8-inch display mounted on a body that would normally accommodate a 4.7-inch screen. In other words, the display would cover nearly the entire facade of the phone. Given that a range of sensors are usually located in the lower part of the face, there may be a fingerprint reader under the screen, or perhaps the "Home" button will be axed.

As for photo capability, the future iPhone is expected to have dual rear cameras, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus's, but with new filming options. Both front and back cameras are expected to be capable of recording 4K video.

On track for augmented reality?

The device that the media have dubbed the "iPhone 8" may also benefit from a wireless magnetic charging system. This technology, already used in the Apple Watch, is said to be high on users' wishlists. Finally, the new iPhone might come equipped with 3D facial recognition sensors, a feature that would serve not only to unlock the device, but also to validate Apple Pay and App Store purchases.

The Touch ID functionality may be rendered obsolete or placed beneath the screen, something that is technically quite difficult to achieve. New sensors in tandem with iOS 11 could pave the way for the augmented reality applications that are close to the heart of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The launch date for the extraordinary new iPhone remains uncertain, but it is expected that the upgraded iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will, as usual, go on sale some ten days after the keynote. Some analysts believe that the three models will all be released at the same time, but that the new device will only be available in a very limited edition, while others predict a separate fall launch.

All the new iPhones are expected to be equipped with the new A11 processor, which is faster and uses less power than the current A10.