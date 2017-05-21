Now, new technology allows visually and hearing impaired to 'watch' TV

In a first, researchers have developed a new technology that types Braille or subtitles of television channels in real time and helps deaf-blind people "watch" television without intermediaries. The people, who have tried it, highlighted the advantage of being able to access information they previously could not, in real time and without intermediaries, and they have also praised its ability to transmit to Braille lines and the ability to adjust the reading and viewing speed.

Researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid explained Pervasive SUB, it compiles all the subtitles of television channels and sends them to a central server which forwards them to smartphones or

tablets. From there, they are sent to the Braille line of the deaf-blind person thanks to the GoAll app, which integrates the software, is compatible with different Braille lines and makes it possible to control the speed of the subtitles that are captured directly from the TV broadcast in perfect synchronization.

The lead researcher Garc'a Crespo said that at Telef'nica their endeavor is to become a more accessible company and that way contribute to equal opportunities for all. The research team is now providing this service free of charge to anyone who needs it. Interested parties need only to download the GoAll app, available on OS and Android.

Deaf-blind persons suffer a combined deterioration of sight and hearing, which impedes their access to information, communication and mobility in a way that seriously affects everyday abilities necessary

for a minimally independent life.