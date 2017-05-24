Nokia keen to participate in Telangana Fibre-grid project

Finnish firm Nokia has evinced interest in participating Telangana s Fibre-grid programme.

A delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is on a tour to the United States of America, yesterday interacted with top leadership of major global corporations including Nokia, an official release said here today.

Minister K T Rama Rao met Mr Osvaldo Di Campli President and Head-Global Enterprises and Public Sector and Senior Leadership team of Nokia at MV, CA (California).

During the meeting with Nokia leadership, Minister K T Rama Rao gave a high level overview of Telangana upcoming Fibre-grid project. Nokia team has expressed interest to participate in the Telangana Fibre-grid project and sought further information about the project," the release said.

Fibre-grid is a Telangana government initiative to provide internet and data services at doorstep across the state.

KT Rama Rao also visited the Ericsson Experience Centre at Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.

The Ericsson team gave a sneak peek into the various Innovation Areas they are working on such as IoT, 5G, Augmented Reality, Drones and Machine Learning and Predictive Mobility.

KTR also addressed a round table discussion on Investment priorities and opportunities in Telangana, organised by USIBC (US India Business Council) at Palo Alto, California, it added.

