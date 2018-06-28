Nokia A1 Plus with Snapdragon 845 SoC, in-display fingerprint scanner may launch at IFA 2018

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a new high-end smartphone this year, dubbed Nokia A1 Plus, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC along with in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to Winfuture, the device is closely related to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, because this model is internally referred to as ‘A1N’. The company might name the device as Nokia 9, but for now, the phone is being developed under the name ‘A1 Plus’ or ‘A1P’ for short. HMD Global is working with Foxconn for manufacturing the upcoming device and is expected to launch by September this year.

Several reports suggest that the device will be similar to the iPhone X’s design. According to Finnish site Suomimobiili, the Nokia 9 features a 6.01-inch QHD AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It might also sport a black ceramic case along with a gold lining on the edges. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB RAM. In terms of memory, the device will come with 256GB of onboard storage.

However, the highlight feature of the smartphone will be its camera. It is said to include triple rear camera set up – one with a 41MP wide-angle lens with LED flash while the second one will sport a 20MP Telephoto lens and the third one will include a 9.7MP monochrome sensor.

Connectivity features will include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass and USB Type-C. The smartphone is expected to run Android P and will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery which is rated to deliver a standby time of 565 hours and talk time of up to 24 hours. It will also support Qi fast wireless charging.