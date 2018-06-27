Nintendo Labo adds 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' support

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" players can now lean into turns like never before after a special update makes the Nintendo Switch racing game compatible with self-assembly cardboard controller set Nintendo Labo.

Up-to-date versions of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" can now get going with the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Motorbike.

That makes "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," one of the Nintendo Switch's best-selling games, the first title outside of the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and Robot Kit games, to be compatible with Labo. With 9.22M sales by April 2018, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is currently the Nintendo Switch's second best-selling game, behind the 10.41M unit sales of "Super Mario Odyssey."

The Nintendo Labo line launched in April 2018 as a set of two cardboard construction kits, designed to house the Nintendo Switch's controllers and screen in novel ways. Encouraging an expanded range of interactivity, the Labo kit encourages users in learning basic engineering and programming concepts as they fold its pieces into the shapes of a fishing rod, house, piano, motorbike handlebar and giant robot, and tinker with various apps and games the kit ships with.