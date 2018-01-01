New variant of the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt to launch on January 3 via Flipkart

Samsung will now launch a 16GB storage variant of the Galaxy On Nxt smartphone in India. The device was originally launched in 2016. The device will go on sale via Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 10,999, starting January 3. However, as a part of the Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale, the smartphone will receive a price of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 9,999.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android Marshmallow, it comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front facing camera. Some of the features included are Auto, Beauty Face, Continuous Shot, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Interval Shot, Night, Panorama, Pro, Selfie, Sports, Sound and Shot and Wide Selfie.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS and Wi-Fi Direct. A 3300mAh battery completes the package. The smartphone is rated to deliver up to 21 hours of 3G talk time and up to 15 hours of Internet usage.

The device features a fingerprint sensor and includes features such as ‘S Power Planning’ and ‘S Secure’ which helps to address consumers’ power management and security-related concerns.