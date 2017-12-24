New LG V30+ is available for as low as Rs 25,890 via Amazon India: All offers decoded!

LG launched the LG V30+ smartphone in India early this month for a price of Rs 44,990. Now, in a matter of few days, Amazon India has introduced many offers on the device. It will be available in an Aurora Black colour variant.

The e-commerce portal is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,100 whilst purchasing the LG V30+. This brings down the price of the smartphone to Rs 27,890. Additionally, customers can avail Rs 2000 off if the smartphone is purchased through exchange. No Cost EMI options will also be available for three, six, nine and twelve months on credit cards, during checkout.

Amazon India also offers a free one-time screen replacement worth Rs 12,000 for the LG V30+, along with a free wireless charger worth Rs 3,000, and in-app purchases worth Rs 6,400 for the Beat Fever app.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display along with a 1440x2880 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Running Android 7.1.2 Nougat with UI-UX 6.0+ on top, the smartphone is expected to get the Android Oreo update soon. It also includes an internal storage of 128GB, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup – a 16MP sensor with a 71-degree wide-angle lens along with a 13MP sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an f/1.9 aperture. It also packs in a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.0 with BLE and NFC. The device also includes a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by Bang & Olufsen along with earphones manufactured by B&O Play. A 3300mAh battery completes the package.