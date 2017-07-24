National Museum to show its collection of reserve artefacts

The city-based National Museum will resurrect its 2 lakh reserve of artefacts and put them on display for public on its premises, a senior official said today.

"We have decided to put objects from our reserve on display that we usually do not show, but they are equally important. We have nearly 2 lakh objects in reserve, besides the 7-8,000 objects that are on display," Director General of National Museum BR Mani told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)