MRSAM firing at extended range from INS Kochi successful

INS Kochi of Western Naval Command has successfully conducted trial firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), the Indian Navy said today.

The ship successfully tracked and intercepted a 'low- flying high-speed target' at enhanced range with pin-point accuracy yesterday, said an official release.

"This firing not only marks a significant milestone in proving the integration of the missile and the associated Fire Control System (FCS) with the ship-borne Combat Management Suite (CMS), but also demonstrates the vital area defence capability of the ship," it said.

"The firing assumes importance as it was undertaken through the indigenously developed CMS," it said.

INS Kochi is the second ship among the three indigenously built Kolkata class destroyers in the Indian Navy.

"The MRSAM is an advanced missile system fitted on all three ships and is designed to defend naval ships against air threats such as missiles and aircraft. The system has been developed jointly by India and Israel," it said.

