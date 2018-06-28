Motorola Moto Z3 Play may launch in India next week: Specifications, expected price and more

Earlier this month, Motorola introduced the Moto Z3 Play in Brazil for a price of BRL 2,299 (approximately Rs 40,000). Now, the device is expected to launch in India next week.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto Z3 Play is going to be launched in India in the first week of July. At the moment, Motorola has not made any official annoucement about the same.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.01-inch 18:9 full-HD+ display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. It will include an internal storage of 32GB or 64GB which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

It includes two storage options – 32GB and 64GB and can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. Running Android Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone includes a dual rear camera setup with a main 12MP sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.