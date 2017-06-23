More reason to cheer this long weekend as Snapdeal announces Double Sale Bonanza!

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI-BusinessWire India): This monsoon, offers just keep pouring in from Snapdeal as it announces a double sale bonanza on June 24 and 25, with the biggest yet Unbox Monsoon Sale plus Weekend special edition of the ongoing End-of-season-sale.

With upto 80 percent off plus extra 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, this is one shopping extravaganza consumers would not want to miss out on. Additionally, this discount is applicable on a minimum transaction only Rs. 3000.

This double sale bonanza is also a great opportunity for consumers to hop-on to the pre-GST sale rush and fulfill their shopping appetites like never before with steep price cuts on the best of brands and great bargains on must-have household products.

?We endeavour each day to delight our consumers with exciting offers and a myriad of choices. The Double sale bonanza of End of Season Sale and Unbox Monsoon sale with never before prices, bundled with an extra 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards, is bound to unbox a lot of shopping happiness for our consumers and great business for our sellers,? said Vishal Chadha, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal.

Highlights of the Sale:

Pre-GST double sale bonanza (Monsoon Sale + Weekend special EOSS) with upto 80 percent off on over 100 categories across fashion, daily essentials and home

Additional 10 percent discount on SBI debit and credit cards

Fashion:

Additional 10 percent weekend discount over and above ongoing 40-70 percent off with End-of-season-sale

Men?s clothing:

Whooping minimum 65 percent off up from ongoing 40 percent on best of brands like UCB, Izod, Fox, and Nautica

Minimum 50 percent off up from ongoing 40 percent on Puma, Arrow, Lee and Wrangler

Men?s Footwear:

Whooping minimum 70 percent off up from ongoing 40 percent on Carlton London

Whooping minimum 60 percent off up from ongoing 40 percent on Puma, Provogue and UCB

Minimum 50 percent off up from ongoing 40 percent on Nike and Lotto

Western Wear: Everyday casuals below Rs. 699 to ensure you are in vogue every day. Enjoy Puma Tees at Min 50 percent off, Wrangler Jeans at Min. 45 percent Off, Vero Moda, Only at Min 40 percent off

Work formals: Now get formal wear for work for just Rs.1299 or below on the ?Formal affair store?. Exciting offers available across Allen Solly, Arrow, Peter England and many more.

Ethnic Wear: Women can now enjoy buying ethnic Indian weaves from Surat and Ahmedabad at Min 40 percent off, over three lakh options to choose from

Date look below 999: Handpicked fashion so you look your best when it matters most. Brands to look out for to dress up for your next date - Spykar, Jack & Jones, FCUK, Lee at 40-70 percent Off

Accessories: Handbags, watches, sunglasses and trendy jewellery at great prices. Brands to look out for are Casio, Fastrack, Timex, Titan and more

Home:

Great time to pick up luggage for the family travel with Min 65 percent off on Safari luggage with two-year brand warranty

Special student discounts on the Back2College collection with stylish yet sturdy backpacks and laptop bags from Puma, Skybags and more. Below Rs. 1,499

Jaw dropping discounts to help you rejig your kitchen and serve-ware with Ideale non-stick cookware set for just Rs1,399 (MRP 3,595), Ideale Chrome 3 burner Gas stove for just Rs. 2,499 (MRP 6,495) and Hindware chimneys starting just Rs. 4,999 with no cost EMI for up to 9 months!

Great value for money with the affordable, all in one Protek RO+UV+UF water purifier for just Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Double bonanza on High back executive leatherette office chair with buy one get one free in addition to a steep price cut (Just Rs. 6,999 offer price against MRP of Rs. 14,999)

Daily essentials:

The extra 10 percent discount offered by SBI makes for an absolute steal deal, especially on this segment

Carefully curated Top 100 deals for daily needs of the complete family

Gillette Fusion Flexball at super slashed price of just Rs. 910 (MRP 1498)

Buy 2 get 1 free on Deodorants from Nivea, Engage and Veet hair removal cream

Bournvita Prohealth Vitamins Health Drink (pack of 2) for just Rs. 727

Min 30 percent on baby care from Pampers and Huggies

JSB leg and foot massages for an eye-popping Rs. 9,499 (MRP 21,500)

Min 25 percent off on best of skin-care from Olay, Himalaya and more

Super offers on health monitor starting just Rs. 599, Up to 25 percent off on optimum nutrition and lot more! (ANI-BusinessWire India)

