Monday blues? Here are some apps to explore

Monday blues is a common symptom that working professionals experience on a weekly basis. However, technological innovation has advanced to a stage where such experiences can be overcome.A number of app developers are now looking at producing lighter content for their consumer base for greater engagement that moves beyond just gaming.

In this regard, here are four such apps for users to explore:

Musical.ly

This app is for users to create lip-sync videos; record dance moves or replicate famous movie dialogues. One can also use various filters and effects to enhance the videos, select music tracks or add their own as background music.

QuizUp

It is a trivia app that lets users compete with players from around the world. Each time users complete a round, they will receive experience points. For the more invested users, the QuizUp website allows them to submit their own questions. One can take multiple quizzes or go for a multi-player game.

Bubble Wrap

As the name suggests, the game allows users to pop bubbles. The app also supports multitouch, so users can pop multiple bubbles simultaneously. The aim is to burst as many bubbles as possible in 60 seconds in various ways.

Cheez

It is a short funny video app that lets users record themselves performing, telling jokes, performing stunts, or dancing, and then share that content on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It also has a wide range of interactive features such as stickers, voice changers, live filters and music. It also offers game-like features such as 'Dance Off ', which displays a scrolling set of dance moves that users must replicate. The app also uses image sensing technology to grade users performances.