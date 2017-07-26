MIUI 9 launched: Here's a list of new features

Earlier today, Xiaomi hosted an event in China where it launched the new Mi 5X smartphone with dual-rear cameras. Along with the smartphone, the company also announced the next iteration of its popular ROM, MIUI 9. MIUI ROM was Xiaomi’s first product back in August 2010, and since then it is being used in 142 countries across the globe. The ROM is available in 55 different languages, and has 2.8 billion active users. After giving a visual refresh to the ROM with MIUI 8, the new iteration comes with even more refinements along with under the hood improvements.

MIUI 9 compatible devices, release date

Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, MIUI 9 ROM will be compatible with a total of 19 Xiaomi devices, including the Mi, Redmi and Note series smartphones. The developer ROM will be first rolled out to Mi 6, Mi 5X and Redmi Note 4X on August 11. In the next wave, it will be rolled out to the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X on August 25. The public version of the ROM will be released to all these devices sometime in September.

MIUI 9 – new features

Talking about features of MIUI 9, there are some nifty improvements. First off, Xiaomi has been touting faster app load times with accelerated startup. Until MIUI 8, all the foreground apps would fight for resources, but that changes with MIUI 9. While previous MIUI versions lacked split-screen mode, the MIUI 9 includes that feature. It will allow you to run two apps side-by-side. The new iteration comes with dynamic resource allocation feature, which allocates priority to the apps to let you enjoy fluent experience. Basically, it prioritizes the resources based on the app that you are using.

Next is the universal search feature that can differentiate the images based on the keywords that you type. These could be location, expression, documents, events, screenshots, and people in your conversations too. AI or Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing, and just like other tech companies, Xiaomi is putting its hat in the ring. MIUI 9 comes with a smart assistant to make things easier for you. Xiaomi says the assistant is smart enough to ‘find anything and everything’ — be it schedules, notes, and more.

Lastly, there is also a smart app launcher that can launch an app based on on-screen contents. For instance, if you are chatting on WhatsApp or Messenger and you talk about location, MIUI 9 will suggest you Google Maps and so on.

