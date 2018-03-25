Microsoft to hold AI summit in Bengaluru on March 28

Tech giant Microsoft will host 'AI for All' summit in Bengaluru on March 28 to showcase use cases of artificial intelligence across sectors.

The event will feature discussions around the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), and how this can be used to amplify human ingenuity, a Microsoft India spokesperson told PTI.

"This is our first summit of its kind in the country. While we had an AI event last year for developers, this one is for a broader audience," the spokesperson added.

Participation is expected from industry representatives spanning across verticals like healthcare, auto and IT and IT-enabled services, among others.

The event will be addressed by global and Indian Microsoft executives, including Peggy Johnson (Executive Vice President, Business Development), Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India) and Anil Bhansali, Managing Director at Microsoft India (R&D).

Besides, representatives from Microsoft's partners and customers will also speak at the event, showcasing use cases of AI across various areas.

The event will also showcase how AI can augment people's capability to be more productive and the potential of AI in India for both businesses and society at large.

There will also be a Design Thinking workshop around AI, the spokesperson said.