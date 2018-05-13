Microsoft patents for a tablet with triple screens

Foldable devices are set to be a reality soon. Adding to the brands looking at introducing foldable devices is Microsoft which has recently filed a patent for a tablet-like device which will come with not two but three displays.

As per the patent application, the purported tablet-like device can fold inwardly or outwardly. It will feature two main displays that will show when the device is opened up. However, there will be a tiny third display on the hinge as well, Cnet reported.

Given that it is a concept still at the patent stage, Microsoft may or may not choose to turn it into an actual product. However, with ZTE already selling its foldable Axon M smartphone, it won't be too long before we see more manufacturers hopping on the foldable device brigade.