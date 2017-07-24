Microsoft may kill off its iconic Paint app after 32 glorious years

Microsoft is planning to remove the iconic Paint app from the upcoming update of Windows 10, after nearly 32 years.

Paint was introduced in 1985 and was originally a licensed version of PC Paintbrush which was made by ZSoft Corporation. Microsoft has released a list of the features that will be removed or "deprecated" in the Windows 10 Creators update coming later this year, and Paint is listed in the latter category. This implies that is currently "not in active development and might be removed in future releases".

Along with Paint, IIS 6 Management Compatibility, IIS Digest Authentication, RSA/AES Encryption for IIS, Sync Your Settings, System Image Backup (SIB) Solution, TLS RC4 Ciphers, Trusted Platform Module (TPM): TPM.msc and TPM Remote Management, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Remote Management, Windows Hello for Business deployment that uses System Center Configuration Manager and Windows PowerShell 2.0 have also been marked as "Deprecated".

Last year, Microsoft unveiled paint 3D. A launch video notes that the app has all the regular features along with the ability to create 3D objects. There are a range of art tools and markers to help create these objects too.

All of the tools appear to be pen-and touch-friendly, with an interface that mixes 3D models, 2D images, stickers, and community tools for 3D content. It also includes a Community integration which allows you to insert images and 3D objects created by others into your creation without leaving the app.