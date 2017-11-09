Microsoft introduces Snapchat-style photo effects to Skype

Microsoft has introduced Snapchat-style photo effects to its Skype mobile apps. The new feature is now available for iOS and Android users. The new feature is based on technology which had been introduced earlier this year in a camera app called Sprinkles. It is very similar to Snapchat and Instagram’s filters and stickers.

The company mentioned in a blog, “With photo effects on Skype, you can easily add a dash of wit and creativity to your everyday moments. Share decorated photos with your friends and family via chat or on your Highlights. We’re excited to see how you use photo effects to add more fun to your conversations, photos, and Highlights!” These smart photo effects will offer users customized effects options based on what’s in each picture. It can be tried on selfies, in a picture of your morning coffee, or a photo of your pet.

How it works

Once you’ve taken a photo, tap the magic wand button in the top of your screen to access photo effects. You can now swipe to the right to view more photo effects options. Photo effects may include a witty caption, celebrity lookalike, smart face sticker, location and weather, and mystery face swap. They are said to be always changing, so users can try them on different days of the week and during holidays too.