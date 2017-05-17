Micromax elevates Shubhodip Pal as Chief Mktg & Comm Officer

Homegrown handset maker Micromax has elevated Shubhodip Pal as Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer.

Pal will also serve as Group Head for Value Added Services (VAS) and online sales.

He succeeds Shubhajit Sen, who has decided to pursue other opportunities, Micromax said in a statement.

In his previous role at the organisation, Pal was the Chief Operating Officer at YU Televentures, a subsidiary of Micromax.

The appointment comes at a time when Micromax is facing tough competition from Chinese players like Vivo, Oppo, Xioami and Lenovo that have captured significant share of the Indian handset market.

According to research firm IDC, Micromax had 8.8 per cent share of the smartphone market in 2016 with a decline of about 38 per cent compared to previous year. It ranked third in the tally after Samsung (24.8 per cent share) and Lenovo (14.8 per cent share).

However, during the first quarter of 2017, Micromax did not feature among the top five smartphone players in the country, as per IDC data.

Pal will be tasked to focus on leading all marketing, VAS and online sales efforts for the company globally (including Micromax and YU business), the statement said.

He has previously served as CMO at Micromax between October 2012 to January 2015. He has also worked with brands like Samsung India, ABN AMRO, Hewlett Packard and BLYK India.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)