Meizu X8 with Snapdragon 710 will be better than Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, claims founder Jack Wong

A few days after Meizu founder Jack Wong said that the upcoming Meizu X8 would be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and will not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, he has revealed more information about the device.

Wong claims that the new smartphone will be better than the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. He also added that the device will feature a larger display than the Mi 8 SE as well. However, he has not discloed the exact price of the Meizu X8 but stated that the handset will be priced under 2000 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,700). The Mi 8 SE, in comparison, is available at a starting price of CNY 1799 (approximately Rs 18,680) and goes up to CNY 1999 (approximately Rs 20,700).

The Mi 8 SE is a more affordable smartphone with a smaller form factor, featuring a 5.88-inch display and a Snapdragon 710 SoC complete with multi-core AI engine,compared to the Xiaomi Mi 8.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 8 has a 6.21-inch (2248 x 1080-pixel) AMOLED screen with a borderless design and a notch-style cutout. It is powered by a latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM, and has a rear-facing dual camera (2x12MP) with integrated AI to recognize the kind of photo being taken and instantly optimize the results.

Xiaomi claims that the handset blows competitors out of the water in the famous AnTutu performance index, jumping into the lead with a score surpassing 300,000. The phone also storms its way into the DxOMark photo and video quality benchmark with a score of 99, placing it just behind the Huawei P20 Pro and the HTC U12+, on par with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, and ahead of Apple's iPhone X.

In addition to the standard Mi8, the smartphone will land in an impressive Mi 8 Explorer Edition, which gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and a quirky clear casing on the back. And while the Mi 8 uses infrared facial recognition, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has a 3D system comparable to that of the iPhone X.