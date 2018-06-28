Meizu 16 will launch "as soon as possible", says CEO Jack Wong

The upcoming Meizu 16, which was rumoured to launch in August, may arrive sooner than that. In conversation with the Meizu community, founder and CEO Jack Wong said that the series will be launched “as soon as possible”.

This can imply that the device might be launched in July. However, the company has not made any official announcement on the same.

In terms of rumoured specifications, the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Pro will feature 5.6-inch and 6.1-inch notch-less OLED screens along with with 3D Press and mEngine. While the Meizu 16 is rumoured to come equipped with a 12MP + 20MP dual camera setup, the Meizu 16 Pro may come equipped with 12MP + 12MP + 20MP triple camera system. The Meizu 16 is likely to be backed up by a 3,080mAh battery with 24W charging (8V/3A) while, the Meizu 16 Pro is expected to be backed up by a 3,600mAh battery along with faster 32W charging (8V/4A) and 10W wireless charging.

In terms of pricing, the 64GB storage + 6GB RAM variant for the Meizu 16 is expected to be priced at 2,999 Yuan while the 128GB storage + 6GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at 3,299 Yuan. The 128GB storage + 6GB RAM variant of the Meizu 16 Pro will be priced at 3,699 Yuan and the 256GB storage + 8GB RAM variant will be priced at 3,999 Yuan.