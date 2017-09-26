MacOS High Sierra promises performance and fluidity

Apple releases the latest update to its computer operating system, Monday, September 25. Dubbed macOS High Sierra, the update notably includes a new file system for streamlined storage, security and responsiveness, plus a video upgrade for smoother streaming and ultra-high-definition.

The main change in macOS High Sierra is the switch to a new file system -- the Apple File System (APFS) -- which, although fundamental, may not be the most immediately visible change. Already present as an option in macOS Sierra, the new file system becomes default this time around. Also present in the latest versions of iOS, the system promises improved performances, security and reliability in handling data. It's therefore especially important to back up personal data before updating macOS, in case a problem should occur.

Apple's macOS High Sierra also introduces a new industry standard for video -- HEVC (H.265) -- a video codec for streaming and playing ultra-high-definition videos while also compressing videos up to 40% more than the current H.264 standard. In addition, macOS High Sierra adds support for the creation of virtual reality content, allowing developers to create games and virtual reality content in immersive 3D.

Improvements have also been made to applications such as Photos (new sidebar, more "Memories", advanced search tools), Safari (faster, smarter, safer, minimized advertiser tracking, more customization) and Mail (new search tool). Plus, an iCloud storage subscription can now be shared with the whole family, for access to up to 2TB of storage.

For the free macOS update, go to the Mac App Store, start the download, then install macOS High Sierra. The update is compatible with all computers already running macOS Sierra -- potentially all MacBook and iMac sold since late 2009.