LinkedIn introduces fresh video feature, aims to become a social network

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has launched a new video support feature for its users in a bid to boost engagement and strengthen its muscle as a social network.

The tool, which was road-tested by company via a limited release earlier this year, will allow all LinkedIn users to upload videos directly to the platform via LinkedIn's iOS or Android mobile app.

As The Verge reports, Microsofts will be rolling the feature out to all LinkedIn users globally over the next few weeks, and members will be able to access analytics on locations of viewers, the amount of comments, likes, and views, and the ability to see what companies are viewing videos.

While user-generated video isn't exactly new, the idea with this particular initiative - given that LinkedIn in primarily a business networking tool - is to encourage members to create videos that highlight their professional work: projects that have been finished or are in progress; product demonstrations; and other work-related videos that highlight their skills, services qualifications.