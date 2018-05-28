Lenovo Z5 will officially launch on June 5; rumoured to be the first truly ‘all-screen' smartphone

Lenovo has now confirmed that the company will unveil the Lenovo Z5 on June 5. The company made the announcement on Weibo and shared details regarding the launch date and time. The event will take place at Beijing at 2PM CST (11:30AM IST).

In terms of rumoured features, the smartphone will include 4TB of internal storage. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Camera samples which surfaced online claimed that the device would come equipped with an AI dual camera. Additionally, another teaser claimed that the new Lenovo Z5 would offer a standby time of up to 45 days.

Image: Weibo

Recently, Lenovo vice president, Chang Cheng, got social media buzzing after teasing an image of a new smartphone from the Chinese brand -- the Z5 -- which appears to have a genuinely all-screen design -- a world first!

At the end of 2016, Xiaomi stepped into the age of so-called borderless displays with the Mi Mix smartphone, designed by Philippe Starck. In this model, the screen covered more than 90% of the handset's front face. The Chinese manufacturer started something of a trend; it seems, with any high-end smartphone worthy of the name now getting a "borderless" display, from the iPhone X to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Huawei P20 Pro, all at the top end of the market. They may be borderless in name but, in reality, a certain amount of border or an inset "notch" still remains.

Lenovo could move things up a level with a truly all-screen smartphone, with neither a border nor a notch eating up display space. Indeed, Chang Cheng posted a photo and a sketch of the handset on China's Weibo social network. But what about the phone's various sensors and the front-facing camera? It's not clear yet how they will be accommodated but, according to Chang Cheng, the Z5 will feature other major technological breakthroughs and patented technologies.