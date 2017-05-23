Kyocera gets Class Y certification for semi-conductor assembly services

Kyocera International, Inc. has announced that it has received Class Y certification for its semiconductor assembly operations here.

Class Y certifies ceramic non-hermetic semiconductor packages for use in space applications.

The certification reinforces Kyocera?s position as the premier, one-stop supplier of highperformance ceramic packaging products and full turnkey, flip-chip assembly services for wideranging semiconductor device applications in commercial space satellites, space vehicles and orbiting systems.

?Kyocera is excited to have attained the Class Y certification in addition to the existing Class Q and Class V certifications at our San Diego manufacturing center,? stated Nick Huntalas, Vice President of Kyocera International, Inc. ?These certifications demonstrate Kyocera?s commitment to support commercial space electronics with a comprehensive set of package, assembly and test capabilities for the most challenging high-reliability applications.?

San Diego-based Kyocera International, Inc. provides high-reliability ceramic and organic packages, complex modules, and contract assembly services for numerous electronics markets and applications, with customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

Kyocera Corporation, the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine (or ?advanced?) ceramics.

Kyocera specializes in combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies to produce microelectronic packages and substrates, electronic components, LCD displays, industrial components, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones.

During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company?s net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD 12.7 billion).

