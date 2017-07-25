Jugnoo becomes finalist in K-Startup grand challenge in

Korea New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jugnoo, India?s leading hyperlocal startup, is all set to create its footprints in the South Korean market.

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jugnoo, India?s leading hyperlocal startup, is all set to create its footprints in the South Korean market. The B2B offering of the company, Tookan has been selected as one of the top three finalists to participate in K-Startup Grand Challenge - a 4 month accelerator programme, organised by the Korean government. Jugnoo is selected from the 70 Indian Startups that auditioned for the challenge becoming one of the top three finalists making it a big achievement for the team.

Tookan is a SaaS based platform that pioneers in end-to-end field force management solutions. It is a unique off-the-shelf product and offers a marketplace of customisable apps that give its clients the luxury of managing the fleet workforce efficiently.

?Given the explosive growth and vast prospects in the SaaS industry, the judges seemed fairly impressed by Tookan?s current global presence and our plans for further expansion. We are looking forward to make the most out of the opportunity we?ve been offered,? said CEO and founder of Jugnoo, Samar Singla.

Tookan can be used by any company providing services to the customers and requires proper IT infrastructure. As majority of the Korean population are smartphone users and the government has set up internet facilities across the country, Korea exhibits huge potential.

Being the global leaders in the on-demand technology and having powered more than 800 companies in around 100 countries already, Tookan will benefit from the K-Startup Grand Challenge through a smooth entry into the Korean market. (ANI-NewsVoir)

