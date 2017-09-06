Job Alert: Aadhaar opens vacancies for fresh engineering graduates, here's how to apply

UIDAI is calling out all young graduates to work with world's largest biometric system.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently had decided to shut down about 800 engineering colleges from the next academic year. The news discouraged many budding engineers but the Government of India has now decided to cheer them up.

UIDAI is inviting applications from young engineering graduates to work with Aadhaar, which at present, covers more than 90% of the population.

Here is the explanation of how to work with one of the world's largest biometric system and where to apply for the job.

Who can apply?

Anyone who has an experience of 2 years in Software Development, Technology Architecture Design, Software Testing, Biometrics, Cryptography, Cyber Security, Project Management and alike fields.

Engineering graduates (B.Tech/B.E.) from recognised institutes with no experience can also apply for the job.

Applications are invited for following positions:

UIDAI is inviting applications for the position of Manager, Technology Executive, Big data analytics, Fraud management, De-duplication software and technologies, Biometric based authentication, latest technology architecture including the Enrolment and Authentication design, cyber security.

What would be the job profile?

Once selected, the candidates are required to work on practical application of biometrics, encryption and security at UIDAI. He/She would be responsible for secure data management practices for Aadhaar and would be required to protect the system from any fraudulent events.

The candidates would be applying practical application of biometrics, encryption and security at UIDAI.

Required Skills:

The candidates should have strong programming skills in one or more following areas –

Java, Hadoop, MySql, iOS, Android

Candidates should posses ability to design and deploy technological solutions. They must know multitasking as they would be required to work with multiple stakeholders including UIDAI management, Ecosystem partners, vendors etc.

UIDAI further listed out the skills it is looking for:

1. Ability to solve complex technology and operational problems

2. Enthusiastic about research in the area of biometrics, technology and security

3. Excellent technology grasp and comprehension skills

4. Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

Hiring Process:

The eligible candidates would go through a stringent selection process comprising of the

following stages:

(a) Analytical and Aptitude Test

(b) Interview with Panel (Some candidates may be required to go through more than one round of interview)

Contract based job:

The job would be a contract based job of two years. However, on completing of the required tenure, the contract might get renewed.

How and Where to Apply?

Interested candidates may send their detailed curriculum vitae on these mail address: hiring@uidai.net.in, hr@nisg.org. After the screening, the organisation would get in touch with them.