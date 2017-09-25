Jio impact: After Vodafone, Airtel now offers unlimited calls, 112GB 4G data in Rs 999

After Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio entered the telecom market, the price war has been intense than ever.

After Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio entered the telecom market, the battle of price has been intense than ever. The industry's biggies are coming up with new,lucrative offers daily to retain their customers base.

Following the suit, Airtel has now announced an offer with unlimited free voice calls and with 112GB 4G data per day in a pack of Rs 999.

The validity of the plan will be of 28 days. However, customers can use only 4GB data per day.

The Rs 999 plan by Airtel competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan that offers 90GB 4G data for 90 days.

Other plans by Airtel include Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 799 packs that offer data ranging from 1GB to 3GB data per day.

Meanwhile, Vodafone India has also announced a new Rs 345 pack for its prepaid subscribers.

The pack would be valid for 28 days, and comes with unlimited voice calls. Consumers can use 1 GB of free 28 GB data every day.

The Rs 345 recharge is for a limited period.

The newly launched Rs 345 recharge is under Vodafone's new 'SuperPlans' categories, where customers get the benefit of making unlimited phone calls.