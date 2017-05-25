ixigo amongst most used train travel app; inks 20 million downloads

Ixigo's train app which is growing 15% month-on-month basis, is given a rating of 4.4 out of 5 along with 2.2 lakh reviews on Google play store.

ixigo has announced hitting the numero uno spot by becoming India's most used train travel app with over 20 million cumulative instals and over five million monthly active users.

The application, which helps close to eight lakh train travellers every single day across 200+ Indian towns to check train schedules, enables its users to get an access to live train running status, PNR status predictions and to view crowd-sourced platform numbers, coach positions and train ratings and reviews for all trains in India.

ixigo's train app is rated 4.4 out of 5 based on 2.2 lakh user reviews on the Google Play Store, and is growing 15% month-on-month.

Offering the most user-friendly interface, the app consists of some unique features such as live running status, coach position and platform numbers, etc.

ixigo trains also offers smart technology and data driven features such as highly-accurate PNR status prediction for wait-listed seats, station alarms and seat-maps to know your coach and seat location. Recently, the app introduced a news, gaming and entertainment zone in the app to engage train travellers during the journey.

"As a company, we are the only online travel player deeply committed to understanding Indian train travellers and solving their pain points. The budget travel segment is the fastest growing segment of the online travel market, and ixigo is the clear market leader in this space when it comes to its user-base and engagement," said CEO and co-founder ixigo, Aloke Bajpai.

"At the current pace of growth, we are adding two million new users every month and will become India's most used travel app in a few months. Our user retention rates are already as high as some popular social apps," said CTO and co-founder ixigo, Rajnish Kumar.