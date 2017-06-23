ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C38 for earth observation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C38) for earth observation from here.

The PSLV-C38, is carrying 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger nano satellites, weighing about 243 kg, the total weight of all these satellites carried by the PSLV-C38 is about 955 kg.

The co-passenger nano satellites belong from 14 different nations, including countries like-Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India.

Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and its major objective is to provide high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)