iPhone 8: Apple to kill off its classic iPhone feature

Apple might just kill of one of iPhone’s most iconic design. According to hidden code, accidentally released by Apple, hints at the fact the home button might disappear on the iPhone 8.

According to Independent, pictures found in the code that appear to depict the new phone, for instance, show the design including some of the "forehead" that sits at the top, but none of the "chin" at the bottom that houses the button. As such, there appears to be no space for a physical home button and it will presumably be depicted on screen instead, as it is on Android, the report added. The virtual button on the device will be able to disappear when it's not needed.

The iPhone 8 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. And also continues to have numerous leaks on the same. The company will most likely switch to a vertical layout for its rear camera setup as well. This is due to Apple’s ‘big drive’ into augmented reality. The iPhone 8 will most likely sport a lighting port and there will be no switch to USB Type-C.

Apart from this leak, DigiTimes stated that the company will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen. Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications. In other rumours, it is believed that the upcoming iPhone will feature a glass back with a 2.5D curved glass too.