iOS developer hints possibility of 4K Apple TV

The latest designs from Apple's HomePod firmware revealed that the tech giant is hinting the launch of a 4K Apple TV with high dynamic range (HDR) support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

While the current range of Apple's TV set-top box is incompatible to 4K technology, iOS developer Guilherme Rambo revealed that the company is hinting an adoption of the ultra high-definition format, reports The Verge. Reports of the new range of Apple TV have surfaced time and again over the past few months, starting February this year.

It is said that implementing the HDR and 4K content will prove to b beneficial for the company, rather than a simpler resolution, since popular online movie and television platforms like Netflix and Amazon support the two high-definition formats.

Last month, iTunes started listing movies as supporting 4K and HDR in users' purchase histories, thus providing more thrust to the speculations of the 4K Apple TV.